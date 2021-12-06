IndiGo promoters call EGM on Dec 30 to amend share clauses

-
ALSO READ
Analysts see up to 34% upside in IndiGo stock despite Covid-19 headwind
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
IndiGo Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,174 crore; misses Street estimates
Bombay HC asks ZEEL board to call the EGM as requisitioned by Invesco
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets
-
The promoters of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, have called for an extraordinary general meeting on December 30 to scrap the clause in the company's articles of association, which gives them the right of first refusal over acquisition of each other’s shares.
A removal of the clause would thus allow either side to sell or transfer shares to a third entity without giving each other a notice.
On Monday, IndiGo's parent company Interglobe Aviation informed the stock exchanges that it has received a joint requisition from its co-founders, Rahul Bhatia of InterGlobe Enterprises and Rakesh Gangwal and his family, for removing transfer restriction articles from the AoA. Together, the two promoters own 74.44 per cent stake in the airline.
The call for the EGM follows a London court of arbitration’s September order, which directed an amendment to the AoA to scrap the clause regarding right to refusal. The London court had granted the parties ninety days to implement the order.
In October, Gangwal had moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions for the calling of an EGM. However, the court disposed off his petition.
The agreement between the both the promoters provides for a right of first refusal and tag along rights over acquisition of each other’s shares. This clause was to be valid for four years from the listing of the airline in 2015. However, the clause was not scrapped in 2019 as the two promoters were locked in a bitter dispute over corporate governance issues at the airline.
The differences between the promoters became public in July 2019 after Rakesh Gangwal wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, seeking its intervention to address corporate governance issues at the company. Bhatia’s IGE Group had rejected the allegations. In 2019, both the sides initiated arbitration to resolve the dispute.
In September, the airline had informed the stock exchange that no directions had been issued by the London court of arbitration to the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU