IndiGo partially restores salaries of pilots

IndiGo has partially reinstated salaries of its pilots with the stabilisation and growth in its operations.
India's largest domestic airline had introduced a 28 per cent pay cut for pilots in 2020. This is partially reversed now. In a letter to pilots, Ashim Mitra, senior vice president of operations announced an upward revision of 8 per cent in salaries of all pilots with effect from April 1.
"Further as we look forward to a positive revenue environment and hopefully we dont witness any further interruptions to operations we also plan to implement an additional 6.5 per cent revision with effect from November 1," Mitra said in his letter.
