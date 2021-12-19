IndiGo plans to grow 25% from 2024, keep focus on international routes

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, plans to pause plans until 2023 end as it recoups from the impact of the coronavirus and it aims for 25 per cent annual growth later.

The airline owns 274 aircraft and it has ordered for more 525 Airbus A320 Neos and A321 Neos. While the airline will not slow down induction of new aircraft, most of those will be to replace more than 100 older A320 Ceo aircraft and hence the total fleet count will remain static. “Our growth prospects are well reflected in our fleet plan with growth muted for the next 24 months, but then accelerating to a ...