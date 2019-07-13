IndiGo promoters' war: Can work with Bhatia if system fixed, says Gangwal

IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal has said if the corporate governance structure in the company is improved, he’s open to working with Rahul Bhatia. In an interview to Business Standard, Gangwal said his only concern was about corporate governance at IndiGo and he wanted it to improve.

For that, he’s putting his personal wealth at stake. “I would participate if the system is set right. This is an issue of corporate governance. We can ill afford poor corporate governance in a company like IndiGo which has a 50 per cent market share and is intertwined with the ...