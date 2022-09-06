IndiGo's new CEO Elbers will focus on people and profitability: Experts

IndiGo will focus more on people under its new CEO who assumed office on Tuesday, say experts. Cost control and international expansion will be other priority areas.

“We believe Pieter Elbers’ appointment will lead to a new beginning at IndiGo. We expect a focus on building a stronger, unified, and cohesive organisation. We expect him to bring people driven leadership across levels and pursue digitalisation,” said Kapil Kaul, south asia CEO of consultancy .

Digitalisation would be crucial for increasing revenue, reducing costs, and improving experience for customers and employees, he added.

At present, IndiGo commands over half of the domestic market share. With 276 aircraft and over 1,500 daily flights, it is also among the largest in the world. As of March, IndiGo had over 26,000 employees.

Elbers started his career as an aircraft loading manager at KLM in 1992 and went on to become its CEO in 2014. He is credited with turning KLM into a financially healthy and innovative airline. In June, at his farewell, the Dutch airline accorded him the title of ‘Commander in the Order of Orange-Nassau’ for his “binding capacity and decisiveness.”

These skills would be put to the test as IndiGo faces challenges from a resurgent Air India and new entrant Akasa Air. Fuel prices and the weakness in the rupee remain concerns.

IndiGo registered its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 12,885.3 crore in quarter ended June 30, but still reported a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore.

The airline is also facing supply chain constraints, which has resulted in delays in the delivery of aircraft and engines. Yet the airline plans to deploy 13 per cent higher capacity than pre-Covid time in financial year 2022-23 (FY23).

International departures were back to pre-Covid levels in June. IndiGo is operating to all overseas destinations, except those in China and Myanmar. On Monday, it announced new between Hyderabad and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and additional frequencies between Hyderabad and Doha, Qatar, and Mangaluru and Dubai.

According to aviation consultant Mark Martin, international expansion and connecting diaspora-dense markets with a wide-body fleet will be key for IndiGo. “It will be very important for the new CEO to manage the global expansion programme,” Martin said.

IndiGo expects to receive Airbus A321XLRs in FY25 and these would help it fly to destinations that are now served one-stop from India. These could include destinations in Europe such as Barcelona, Rome, or Milan.

Ronojoy Dutta, who stepped down as CEO, gave a hint of the airline’s plans at the post-result conference call in August. “Our appetite for growth has not slowed. If we had the planes, we would fly them because there are lots of new markets which are so exciting out there. I mean just to mention a few, Tel Aviv. We’d like to go to Africa. We would like to connect China to Africa. So all these things we want to do but I guess we’ll just have to wait till we have the airplanes,” Dutta had said.