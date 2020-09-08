Indigo shares gain as analysts upgrade stock from 'sell' to 'buy'

Shares of (Indigo) gained altitude on Tuesday on the back of bullish commentary by analysts. Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) upgraded the stock from ‘sell’ to ‘buy’ and increased its fair value assessment from Rs 900 to Rs 1,520. Shares of shot up as much as 6 per cent before ending just 2.1 per cent higher at Rs 1,255 amid volatility in the secondary market.

“We expect pressures on cost and yield to recede for the airlines sector beyond a tough FY2021, to re-establish its lead over peers in terms of spread and the company to continue driving double-digit growth for air travel for long,” said KIE analysts Aditya Mongia and Teena Virmani in a note.

The analysts expect Indigo’s earnings per share (EPS) to improve to Rs 71 in FY22. At that EPS, the stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than 18 times.

Shares of have largely moved in line with the benchmark indices this year. The stock has rebounded 47 per cent from its March lows, but is still down 6 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

However, the stock is currently down 32 per cent from its record-highs of Rs 1,852 achieved a year ago. Over the past few years, aviation stocks have been through a turbulent phase due to expansion of network amid a spike in oil prices. However, analysts see these headwinds turning to tailwinds going ahead.





“We envisage airlines to retain meaningful share of benefits of a low crude oil price regime in order to turn into black after three years of losses over FY2019-21E. We also note limited scope of the sector expanding coverage with the top-2 private players – Indigo and Spicejet – already covering 90 per cent or more of current traffic through the destinations they serve. We also expect Indigo to benefit from (1) uptick in fuel-cost savings with increasing share of A320neos in the fleer over FY2021-23 and (2) reduction in maintenance cost related to retiring of the old A320ceos,” the KIE note added.

Mongia and Virmani expect Indigo’s EPS to increase to Rs 108 in FY23.

“In our revised Rs 108 EPS for FY2023E, we factor modest 8 per cent growth in revenues over FY2020-23 to account for flattish market volumes and recent outperformance for Indigo; and Rs0.33 per ASK (available seat per kilometer) spread in FY2023E. We arrive out at FV based on 15X FY2023E EPS discounted by six months. Indigo’s network of 62 domestic destinations, low-cost structure and potential change in competitive scenario in the post-Covid world may accelerate gains for Indigo’s international business, key upside risk to our unchanged 15X target multiple,” the note said.