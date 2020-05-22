IndiGo, SpiceJet open bookings after govt gives nod to resume services

and opened bookings late on Thursday evening for air travel beginning May 25 after the civil aviation ministry gave its nod to resume services.



The lowest available one-way fare on the Delhi-Mumbai route for May 25 was Rs 6,674 for 8.30 am departure. The second lowest ticket on the same route was available for Rs 7,040 for the same date.



Similarly, on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, the lowest priced ticket available on online portals was for Rs 6,096; the second cheapest ticket was priced at Rs 7,670. Domestic flights are resuming after two months, with a new safety protocol and government cap on minimum and maximum fares.



For the Delhi-Mumbai route, the minimum fare, excluding taxes, has been fixed at Rs 3,500. But for travel on May 25, airlines have put on sale only higher slab fares and this drew ire from passengers on social media.



“We did a travel sentiment survey on Wednes-day which revealed 68 per cent Indians are ready to travel as ends and 20 per cent within three to six months. The initial bump in travel will mostly be people travelling to their hometowns,” said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and CEO of ixigo travel app.