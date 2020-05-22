JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Emaar MGF to pass on Rs 13 crore to homebuyers of Gurugram project
Business Standard

IndiGo, SpiceJet open bookings after govt gives nod to resume services

The lowest available one-way fare on the Delhi-Mumbai route for May 25 was Rs 6,674 for 8.30 am departure

Topics
Coronavirus | IndiGo | Lockdown

Aneesh Phadnis & Neha Alawadhi 

indigo, flights, aircraft, aviation
Similarly, on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, the lowest priced ticket available on online portals was for Rs 6,096

IndiGo and SpiceJet opened bookings late on Thursday evening for air travel beginning May 25 after the civil aviation ministry gave its nod to resume services.

The lowest available one-way fare on the Delhi-Mumbai route for May 25 was Rs 6,674 for 8.30 am departure. The second lowest ticket on the same route was available for Rs 7,040 for the same date.

Similarly, on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, the lowest priced ticket available on online portals was for Rs 6,096; the second cheapest ticket was priced at Rs 7,670. Domestic flights are resuming after two months, with a new safety protocol and government cap on minimum and maximum fares.

For the Delhi-Mumbai route, the minimum fare, excluding taxes, has been fixed at Rs 3,500. But for travel on May 25, airlines have put on sale only higher slab fares and this drew ire from passengers on social media.

“We did a travel sentiment survey on Wednes-day which revealed 68 per cent Indians are ready to travel as lockdown ends and 20 per cent within three to six months. The initial bump in travel will mostly be people travelling to their hometowns,” said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and CEO of ixigo travel app.
First Published: Fri, May 22 2020. 01:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU