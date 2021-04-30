IndusInd Bank reports 190% growth in Q4 net profit at Rs 876 crore

-
ALSO READ
HUL Q4 preview: Brokerages eye high double-digit growth in PAT, revenue
IndusInd Bank gains 13% in 4 days ahead of Q4 result; here's what to expect
IndusInd Bank stock soars 10% as Morgan Stanley raises target price by 14%
IndusInd Bank's advances up 3% YoY and sequentially in Q4FY21
IndusInd Bank hits over seven-month high; advances 33% in 6 days
-
IndusInd Bank on Friday reported 190 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 876 crore for the quarter ended, March, 2021 as compared to Rs 302 crore in the same period last year.
The lender's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended came in at Rs 3,535 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 3,231 crore in the last year quarter. This is a rise of 9.4 per cent.
Gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 2.67 per cent compared to 1,74 per cent in the previous quarter. Meanwhile net NPAs of the lender stood at 0.69 per cent.
The lender's Board has declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share.
IndusInd Bank's scrip closed 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 934.95 on NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU