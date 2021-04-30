IndusInd Bank reports 190% growth in Q4 net profit at Rs 876 crore

on Friday reported 190 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit at Rs 876 crore for the quarter ended, March, 2021 as compared to Rs 302 crore in the same period last year.

The lender's net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended came in at Rs 3,535 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 3,231 crore in the last year quarter. This is a rise of 9.4 per cent.

Gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the bank stood at 2.67 per cent compared to 1,74 per cent in the previous quarter. Meanwhile net NPAs of the lender stood at 0.69 per cent.

The lender's Board has declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share.

IndusInd Bank's scrip closed 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 934.95 on NSE.