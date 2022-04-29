IndusInd Bank standalone net jumps 55% to Rs 1,361 cr, gross NPAs dip

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Delhi High Court asks RBI to look into plea against IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank's subsidiary defers review of decision to relieve top 2 execs
IndusInd Bank to make additional provisions after Deloitte review of unit
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
-
IndusInd Bank on Friday reported that its standalone net profit jumped 55.5 per cent to Rs 1,361.37 crore, from Rs 875.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Interest earned for the quarter rose 5.93 per cent in the March quarter to Rs 7,859.89 crore compared with Rs 7,419.36 crore in the same quarter last year.
Gross non-performing asset (NPA) for the quarter came in at 2.27 per cent compared with 2.48 per cent in the December quarter and 2.67 per cent in the same quarter last year.
The bank made provisions and contingencies of Rs 1,463.52 crore compared to Rs 1,654 crore in December quarter and Rs 1,865.69 crore in the year ago quarter.
The bank's board announced a dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.
Shares of the lender ended 0.94 per cent down at Rs 978.20 apiece on BSE on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU