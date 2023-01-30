JUST IN
Senior executives in India to see average pay hike of 9.1% in 2023: Study
Industrialists in Chhattisgarh freed from a hefty 'unwarranted' tax
PhysicsWallah to hire 2,500 employees, partner with supply chain firm
Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $400 mn in Adani Enterprises' follow-on offer
ITC starts Rs 450 cr food manufacturing, logistics facility in Telangana
LIC not to invest beyond board-approved cap of Rs 300 cr in Adani FPO
Abu Dhabi-based firm IHC to invest $400 mn in Adani Enterprises FPO
Welspun India reports 68% drop in Q3 profit due to rising inflation
India's SRF beats Q3 profit view on strong demand in chemical business
LIC claims its equity exposure in Adani Group at 0.97% of total AUM
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
PhysicsWallah to hire 2,500 employees, partner with supply chain firm
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Industrialists in Chhattisgarh freed from a hefty 'unwarranted' tax

Owners of the facilities located in the Urla Industrial Growth Centre - on the outskirts of capital Raipur - were in a fix over the huge penalty imposed due to a reported administrative error

Topics
Chattisgarh | tax | BMC

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

Industrialists in Chhattisgarh can heave a sigh of relief as the state government has decided to exempt them from a hefty tax that was technically unwarranted.

Owners of the facilities located in the Urla Industrial Growth Centre — on the outskirts of capital Raipur — were in a fix over the huge penalty imposed due to a reported administrative error.

The Centre, housing 418 units, is managed by the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC).

The state-run agency had leased out the land to the industrialists and had been collecting the required fee from the units against the infrastructure, water and other basic amenities.

In January 2003, the state government notified that it is carving out a new civic body named Birgaon Municipal Corporation (BMC) from Raipur. It incorporated six villages that included Urla.

The notification reportedly failed to omit the industrial area from the corporation orbit as it had been paying the required fee to the CSIDC.

Subsequently, the BMC fixed the property tax on the industries and also fees for basic amenities that included water, cleanliness and street lights that industrialists had been paying to the CSIDC.

The industrialists contested the dues and did not pay. They approached the government and officials to rectify the error.

The amount that included the penalty and principal mounted to a hefty amount in the last 23 years.

Last month, the BMC cracked down on the industrialists and issued recovery notices. It threatened stringent action that included seizure of the assets if the notice was not complied.

Finding no way out, the industrialists last week met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Later, the CM announced that the industries set up in the industrial areas would be exempt from the property tax imposed by the corporation.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chattisgarh

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.