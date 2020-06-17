Info Edge: Investors advised to await clarity on business recovery

The new normal, including work from home, online delivery, etc in the Covid-19-era is providing good traction to technology-driven businesses, and should bode well for such as – an online classified company that owns major portals like naukri.com, 99acres and jeevansathi, among others.

Consequently, the Street, too, has been bullish on Its stock, which had almost halved in a month from a 52-week high of Rs 3,125 in February, has rebounded 68 per cent from its 52-week low seen in March to Rs 2,798 at present. These gains are more than twice the 30 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

However, in spite of the company’s long-term growth prospects looking good, it's near-term performance is likely to see pressure and this could hurt the stock post the recent rally.

According to Info Edge’s update on business impact of Covid-19, announced on June 3, with just a 10-12 day interruption, its billing in March quarter (Q4) declined by 8 per cent year-on-year. While, the company's Q4 results are yet to be announced, its two key businesses – recruitment (naukri.com) and real estate (99acres) witnessed 6 per cent and 24 per cent year-on-year fall in billing, respectively, in Q4. These two businesses account for around 85 per cent of Info Edge’s overall revenue, according to FY19 numbers.

Analysts believe that lower Q4 billing in key segments indicates top-line pressure for the company in the subsequent quarters if it is unable to achieve new sales. On a monthly average basis, in April this year, the billing of Rs 40.8 crore is over 60 per cent lower, both year-on-year and sequentially, and revenue of Rs 90.4 crore indicates a 13 per cent year-on-year decline in top-line in June quarter (Q1FY21). In Q4, revenue was up 10.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 322.8 crore.





ALSO READ: Shoppers' Stop stares at FY21 loss on lower footfall, higher costs

“Q1FY21 actual numbers are likely to be worse given that April billings were only 37 per cent of Q4 (monthly) average with meaningful improvement in May also unlikely,” analysts at ICICI Securities said in their note. The domestic brokerage, which has a ‘sell’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,571 (8 per cent below current price) expects gradual recovery for It expects the company's revenue to fall by around 9 per cent in FY21.

Motilal Oswal Securities, which has ‘neutral’ rating, also expects some business impact during April-September 2020 period due to the expectation of a decline in billing in recruitment and real estate segments.

The unemployment rate had shot up in April and May due to Covid-19-led lockdown. Although it has now improved, some analysts believe a sizeable share of severely-hit discretionary services (30 per cent) in recruitment business could restrict the pace of recovery. In case of real estate, which was already under pressure, lower income levels and job insecurity have added to demand woes. Its online matrimonial portal, jeevansathi, however, is seen to be in a better position. This business had seen a 20.4 per cent increase in billing in Q4.

Amongst Info Edge’s investee companies, Zomato – the online food aggregator – has seen a sharp decline in dine-in business and its delivery segment may take some time to recover.

Amidst the headwinds for its top line, Info Edge's earnings are also expected to face pressure. In Q4, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin fell by 310 basis point year-on-year to 28 per cent. Q1 is likely to be worse.

For now, investors are recommended to await clarity on business recovery as valuations are also expensive. The stock is now trading at over 87 times its FY21 estimated earnings.