Business Standard

Infosys announces appointment of Shaji Mathew as group head of HR

Is also designated as executive officer for reporting under SEC rules and Key Managerial Personnel as defined under IndAS 24-Related Party Disclosures

Topics
Infosys  | HR | Human Resources

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Infosys
Photo: Shutterstock

Infosys announced the appointment of Shaji Mathew on Friday, as Group Head of Human Resources, effective March 22, 2023. Mathew will take over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.

Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board also designated Mathew as an executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of Securities and Exchange Commission and Key Managerial Personnel as defined under IndAS 24-Related Party Disclosures.

In his current role, Mathew will be Infosys’ global head of delivery for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences. He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts in creating a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India.

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “Shaji has been with Infosys for over 30 years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success. We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organization that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally.”

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 18:03 IST

