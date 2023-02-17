Infosys announces appointment of Shaji Mathew as group head of HR

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue could rise by up to 26% YoY; share buyback eyed
Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY
Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts
Infosys could announce a buyback along with its Q2FY23 results: Jefferies
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs 6,021 cr, raises its FY23 guidance
-
Infosys announced the appointment of Shaji Mathew on Friday, as Group Head of Human Resources, effective March 22, 2023. Mathew will take over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015.
Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board also designated Mathew as an executive officer for the purpose of reporting under the rules of Securities and Exchange Commission and Key Managerial Personnel as defined under IndAS 24-Related Party Disclosures.
In his current role, Mathew will be Infosys’ global head of delivery for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences. He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts in creating a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India.
Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “Shaji has been with Infosys for over 30 years. With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success. We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organization that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 18:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU