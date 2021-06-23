Infosys' buyback of shares worth Rs 9,200 cr to start from Friday

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Infosys gains 3%, hits new high as board to consider buyback of shares
Infosys Q4FY21 preview: PAT seen rising 14-23%; buyback details eyed
Infosys Q3 profit rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,197 cr; ups margin guidance to 5%
Infosys Q3 preview: Large deals, acquisitions to drive PAT by up to 16% YoY
-
IT services major Infosys' share buyback programme worth Rs 9,200 crore will commence from Friday 25. The company has proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share. The company had announced its intention of a share buyback during its Q4FY21 results.
The Board approval for the buyback was issued on April 14, and shareholder approval was received on April 19, at the company’s 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The company also said that the buyback will be done from its free reserve in accordance with Regulation 4(ix)of the Buyback Regulations. The share buyback is in accordance with the company board's decision to return 85 per cent of the free cash reserves over a period of five-years through a combination of dividends and share buyback to shareholders.
Also, Infosys will utilise at least 50 per cent of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size for the buyback i.e. Rs 4,600 crore. Based on the minimum buyback size and the maximum buyback price, the company will purchase an indicative minimum of 2,62,85,714 equity shares.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU