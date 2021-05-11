Infosys in strategic tie-up with Europe's top soft-drink maker Britvic

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Infosys Q3 preview: Large deals, acquisitions to drive PAT by up to 16% YoY
Infosys Q3 profit rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,197 cr; ups margin guidance to 5%
Infosys dips 5% on profit booking post stellar December quarter results
Infosys hits fresh record high; m-cap crosses Rs 6-trillion mark
-
IT services major Infosys announced that it has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, as a strategic end-to-end partner to help them deliver their strategic transformation roadmap and operations, across applications, cloud infrastructure, service management and end user computing.
As Britvic’s strategic partner, Infosys will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill Britvic’s business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap. Infosys will also simplify and streamline its cloud infrastructure and operations leveraging Infosys Cobalt while improving service delivery through analytics, automation and process maturity.
Ambeshwar Nath, Senior Vice President, Infosys, said, “We are collaborating with Britvic on building new digital capabilities, driving continuous innovation and leveraging our cognitive-first approach to simplify operations further accelerating Britvic’s digital transformation journey.”
"Britvic's aim is to be the most dynamic, creative and admired soft drinks company in the world which means IT needs to transform the way service and operations are delivered - with Infosys we have a strategic partner to take our operations to the next level by leveraging automation and digitalisation, thereby, offering a seamless digital experience for our enterprise users. This partnership will also help us innovate faster, be more agile and to transform quickly by leveraging Infosys's thought leadership as a market leader in IT services for Consumer Goods companies,” said Neal Johnson, IT Director Operations & Infrastructure at Britvic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU