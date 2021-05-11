Infosys in strategic tie-up with Europe's top soft-drink maker Britvic

IT services major announced that it has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded businesses in Europe, as a strategic end-to-end partner to help them deliver their strategic transformation roadmap and operations, across applications, cloud infrastructure, service management and end user computing.

As Britvic’s strategic partner, will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill Britvic’s business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap. will also simplify and streamline its cloud infrastructure and operations leveraging Infosys Cobalt while improving service delivery through analytics, automation and process maturity.

Ambeshwar Nath, Senior Vice President, Infosys, said, “We are collaborating with Britvic on building new digital capabilities, driving continuous innovation and leveraging our cognitive-first approach to simplify operations further accelerating Britvic’s digital transformation journey.”

"Britvic's aim is to be the most dynamic, creative and admired company in the world which means IT needs to transform the way service and operations are delivered - with Infosys we have a strategic partner to take our operations to the next level by leveraging automation and digitalisation, thereby, offering a seamless digital experience for our enterprise users. This partnership will also help us innovate faster, be more agile and to transform quickly by leveraging Infosys's thought leadership as a market leader in IT services for Consumer Goods companies,” said Neal Johnson, IT Director Operations & Infrastructure at Britvic.