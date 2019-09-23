Infosys revisits global delivery model, plans to build employee pyramid

Infosys, the country’s second-largest information technology services firm, is tweaking its global delivery model. It is slowly building up a higher execution capability in on-site locations, especially in America.

As part of this, the Bengaluru-headquartered entity is following a 70:15:15 global delivery model, as compared to the traditional 70:30 one, in which 70 per cent of delivery works used to be done from offshore locations, mostly India, while the remaining 30 per cent were executed from on-site or client locations. Sources in the know said the IT firm revealed this ...