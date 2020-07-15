Infosys ripe for re-rating after strong performance in June quarter

Infosys’ June 2020 quarter (Q1) results are the best so far in the sector, not only in terms of beating the Street’s expectations, but also in terms of the revenue guidance by the management. And this improves the earnings and re-rating potential of the stock.

While the company’s revenue grew by 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,665 crore, its profit before tax (pre-tax profit) was up by 12.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,792 crore. Analysts had pegged these at Rs 22,966 crore and Rs 5,116 crore, respectively, according to Bloomberg. The higher bottom-line ...