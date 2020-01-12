Infosys stock likely to see a slew of upgrades after audit all-clear

After an independent probe conducted by Infosys’ Audit Committee gave a clean chit to the company and its top management on the whistleblower allegations, the stock of the IT services firm is likely to receive a slew of upgrades in coming days.

According to market analysts, the investigation was an overhang on the price movement of stock, and the investors will now be more confident in taking position in the firm after the probe found no wrongdoing. They also opined that no restatement of previously announced financial statements owing to whistleblower’s allegations was ...