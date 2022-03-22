Infosys to acquire German digital marketing firm Oddity for Euro 50 mn

-
ALSO READ
Infosys to hire 45,000 freshers in FY22 after spike in Q2 attrition numbers
Infosys Q3 preview: Revenue may rise 18% YoY; FY22 growth guidance eyed
Infosys Q2 preview: IT major could increase revenue guidance for FY22
Sensex sprints 569 pts, ends at 61,306; Nifty atop 18,300; IRCTC gains 11%
What's a SPAC and how does it help startups in raising money? Decoded
-
Infosys announced the acquisition of oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency for a consideration of Euro 50 million, including earn-outs, management incentives and bonuses.
The move strengthens Infosys’ creative, branding and experience design capabilities, and demonstrates its continued commitment to co-create with clients and help them navigate their digital transformation journey.
With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, Oddity is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany. For CY21 the company had revenue of Euro 21.6 million.
Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds. With this vision, we are excited to strengthen our experience and marketing skills with oddity, to deliver forward-thinking, holistic solutions at a global scale. With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation.”
Together with Infosys’ earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY, which offers creative and marketing services, oddity will help global CMOs, and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world with complementary skills and expertise. As part of Infosys’ digital experience and design offering, oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.
"The future of better human-centered marketing lies in the symbiosis of creativity and technology (data, automation, AI). This is where we see the opportunity for a unique differentiation together with Infosys and WONGDOODY. We are ambitious to further develop our services jointly and are proud to become part of one of the world's most respected digital tech companies," said oddity founders Frank Boegner, Marc Bürkle, Simon Umbreit and Christian Gölz.
The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (April 2022), subject to customary closing conditions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU