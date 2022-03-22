Infosys to acquire German digital marketing firm Oddity for Euro 50 mn

announced the of oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency for a consideration of Euro 50 million, including earn-outs, management incentives and bonuses.

The move strengthens Infosys’ creative, branding and experience design capabilities, and demonstrates its continued commitment to co-create with clients and help them navigate their digital transformation journey.

With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, Oddity is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany. For CY21 the company had revenue of Euro 21.6 million.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, “We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds. With this vision, we are excited to strengthen our experience and marketing skills with oddity, to deliver forward-thinking, holistic solutions at a global scale. With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation.”

Together with Infosys’ earlier of WONGDOODY, which offers creative and marketing services, oddity will help global CMOs, and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world with complementary skills and expertise. As part of Infosys’ digital experience and design offering, oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.

"The future of better human-centered marketing lies in the symbiosis of creativity and technology (data, automation, AI). This is where we see the opportunity for a unique differentiation together with and WONGDOODY. We are ambitious to further develop our services jointly and are proud to become part of one of the world's most respected digital tech companies," said oddity founders Frank Boegner, Marc Bürkle, Simon Umbreit and Christian Gölz.

The is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (April 2022), subject to customary closing conditions.