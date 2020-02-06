Infy, TechM get Delhi HC notices over flaws in GSTN online portal system

JUST IN
TDS on e-commerce deals to hurt SMEs' working capital: Amazon's Agarwal
Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to Infosys and Tech Mahindra on a petition regarding technical flaws in the online portal system evolved by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

The two firms are IT support contractors for the portal. The court said their presence was needed “to better appreciate the intricacies, and to ensure the grievances raised by the taxpayers and our orders are understood and implemented in true perspective”. Harpreet Singh, partner at consultancy KPMG, said the petitioner had raised the issues of non-availability of annual forms under the GST system for 2018-19, among others.
First Published: Thu, February 06 2020. 02:07 IST

