InMobi group's Glance all set to enter consumer tech sector in the US

Lock screen mobile digital content platform Glance, whi­ch is the second unicorn from the InMobi group and has Google as an investor, is all set to storm the north Ame­rican market with its consumer-led content services. The company will be amo­ng the first Indian players to enter the consumer tech sector in the US.

It is in advanced talks to tie up with mobile firms which include Tracfone, AT &T and Verizon to offer the platform to customers bundled with their phones. The service is expected to be rolled out some time in September and Glance has alr­eady set up a ...