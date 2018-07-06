Inside the uber-luxury world where the homes choose their owners

The din of traffic is left behind. And so are the dust, grime and potholed roads that “Millennium City” Gurugram has grudgingly learnt to live with.

There is no place for any of these inside this super-exclusive and luxurious world that operates with clockwork precision, thanks to a small army of workers. Round-the-clock security guards and CCTV cameras keep an eye on every inch of the land, a large chunk of which is defined by an undulating golf course that is dotted with lakes and which sits at the foot of the Aravalli Range. This closely guarded and carefully operated complex ...