Instagram leak to online frauds, Indian firms have a 'cyber battle' ahead

Recently, private contact information of millions of Instagram users was found in an unguarded online database, and the cache was traced back to Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox. Before that, security lapse in one of State Bank of India (SBI) servers had leaked data of its SBI Quick service customers.

These breaches are just a few examples underscoring Indian firms’ vulnerability, despite warnings from past incidents. In the Instagram incident, the image-centric social network had denied being the source of the leak. Chtrbox had owned up to the ...