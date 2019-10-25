Insulin at Rs 7 will be a gamechanger for us: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biopharmaceutical major Biocon has announced that it would reduce insulin prices to 10 cents (Rs 7) per day from $5 (Rs 350) for lower and middle-income countries, which account for 80 per cent of global diabetes cases. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm, tells Samreen Ahmad that at 10 cents per day, the insulin business could be actually profitable if the company engages directly with the government.

Edited excerpts: Accessibility of insulin has been a major concern over the years due to its escalating price. Do you think the ...