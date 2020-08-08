JUST IN
One-time loan recast to ease liquidity pressure, says CRISIL report
Insurers see over 90,000 Covid-related claims worth Rs 1,463 crore

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

As per IRDAI, Corona Kavach will cover the cost of treatment of any co-morbid conditions, including pre-existing conditions
While initially, the claim amount was high, now it has moderated as many states have prescribed a standard treatment rate for Covid-19

Insurers have seen more than 90,600 Covid-related claims worth Rs 1,463 crore, of which almost 60,000 claims amounting to Rs 563.81 crore have been settled.

State-wise data shows, Maharashtra, which has recorded the maximum number of cases in the country, has the maximum claims coming in, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka. While initially, the claim amount was high, now it has moderated as many states have prescribed a standard treatment rate for Covid-19. Even the General Insurance Council has prescribed a standard Covid-19 treatment rate.


chart
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 01:37 IST

