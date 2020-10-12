Intel partners with Telangana govt to launch applied AI research centre

has collaborated with the Government of Telangana, International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to launch INAI, an applied research centre in Hyderabad.

INAI is an initiative that applies AI to population-scale problems in the Indian context, with a focus on identifying and solving challenges in the healthcare and smart mobility segments through strong ecosystem collaboration.

INAI will act as a catalyst to accelerate India’s leadership in AI by driving innovation and entrepreneurship, creating national assets such as curated datasets, computing infrastructure, tools and frameworks with the aim to attract global talent for high impact research towards social sector development. PHFI is the founding healthcare partner in this initiative.

As India continues its transformation, adoption of technology-led innovations becomes important to solve the country’s societal challenges in the critical areas of healthcare, smart mobility and the future of work. The need of the hour is for industry, government, academia and the public to work together to support development of technology with thoughtful consideration of its application in an ethical and inclusive manner. INAI will leverage the broader computing strengths and academic expertise of different stake holders to drive targeted outcomes in technology innovation, entrepreneurship development, job creation and international collaboration.

“The launch of INAI is a key milestone in our digitalization journey. I strongly believe it is imperative for all ecosystem stakeholders to collectively work with a synchronous effort towards realizing our AI vision for enabling better governance and elevating the quality of life for our people,” KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, Telangana.

“With its unique strengths of talent, technology, data availability, and the potential for population-scale AI adoption, India has this tremendous opportunity to lead human-centric applications and democratize AI for the world," Nivruti Rai, country head, and vice president (Data Platforms Group), Intel Corporation "Our aspiration is to make AI synonymous with India as we strive to achieve the true potential of AI in critical segments like healthcare, smart mobility and the future of work by advancing innovation, research, technology and skilling.”

In the smart mobility domain, INAIwill advance research in the area of road safety to use AI to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the country. In the area of public health, the centre will work to enable solutions to extend health coverage to every individual and advance research for better prediction of non-communicable diseases.