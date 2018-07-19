Intex to export smartphones from new Greater Noida plant in next 2 months

Homegrown consumer electronics major plans to export smartphones from its upcoming plant in Greater Noida, and would ship consignments from the unit primarily to neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, general manager (mobile sales) Mukesh Taneja told Business Standard.

The company also seeks to double localisation of its smartphones from 30% to 60% once the new plant goes upstream in the next two months. The company has invested close to Rs 5 billion in its upcoming facility spread over 20 acres. Once the plant starts production, the company would shift its manufacturing processes from the current rented premises to its captive facility.

In February 2018, the company had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government at the for investing in the new plant spread over 20 acres.

Apart from mobile phone handsets, the Greater Noida plant would manufacture washing machines. Other consumer electronic goods would be added to portfolio as the plant gets fully developed in phases, entailing total investment of almost Rs 15 billion over the next few years.

Taneja said the company was among the top two leading brands in the sub-Rs 7,000 smartphone category, which accounts for the sales of almost 35% of total handsets.

“We have a market share of about 15% in this bottom of pyramid segment, which is expanding very fast in the country. The company would continue to focus on this category going forward for gaining traction in the domestic market,” he said adding UP was the biggest market for contributing about 22% of its sales.

“The Greater Noida region has developed a strong ecosystem for the mobile phone and electronics sector, which would further attract more to set up their shop in the region,” he observed. Intex also has plants in Jammu and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh).

Meanwhile, Intex is also eyeing 15% growth in revenues in the current fiscal to top up its top line of Rs 32 billion during 2017-18.

Taneja was in town to launch the new range of its smartphones Infie 33 and Infie 3 priced at Rs 5,049 and Rs 4,649 respectively. He said the new products offered features which were included in sub-premium category phones of other known mobile phone brands.

Intex, which had started off as a mobile phone manufacturer, is gradually diversifying into other electronics consumer durables spanning AC, washing machines, air purifiers, currency counting machines etc. Pan India, Intex has a network of almost 80,000 retailers, including 12,000 in UP.

Two years back, Intex had under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) signed an MoU with (UPSDM) for skills training of the youth in mobile/IT products manufacturing (assembly, testing, packing, sales, service and repair).