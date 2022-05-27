Inventus launches new fund with target corpus of Rs 900 cr, rebrands itself

Early stage venture capital firm India on Thursday announced its rebranding as Athera Venture Partners, and also the launch of its fourth fund with a target corpus of Rs 900 crore (USD 120 million).

The VC firm said the rebranding reiterates its vision and focus.

Noting that 'Athera' is a Sanskrit word that means 'path' and direction, it said in a statement that the Indianness of the new identity aligns with its focus of investing in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Athera said its newly launched Fund IV worth Rs 900 crore is seeing interest from existing investors, financial institutions, overseas funds, and family offices.

"The new fund's focus areas will include a range of themes, such as, Internet of Things, Consumer Internet, Mobile, SaaS, Enterprise Software, FinTech, Web 3.0 and Deep Technology," the statement added.

