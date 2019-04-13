Investments we are making now will pay off in coming years: Infosys CEO

For the second consecutive year, Infosys cut its margin guidance for the ongoing fiscal (FY20).

While the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services giant has shown some momentum in the large deal space in FY19, rebadging of clients’ employees apart from investment in joint venture (JV) entities have raised some concerns about the future margin trajectory. Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director, tells Debasis Mohapatra & Yuvraj Malik that the drop in profitability was due to its continued investment in people and technology, which would yield dividends to the firm in ...