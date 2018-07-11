IOCL to invest Rs 36.63 billion to lay pipelines in eastern sector

major Indian Corporation Limited (IOCL) will invest Rs 36.63 billion for laying two pipelines originating from under the aegis of South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL).

The PSU will lay the Paradip - line (PHPL) to evacuate products like motor spirits, high-speed diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from its refinery at Paradip. The construction of the 1212 Km pipeline has already commenced and the project is listed in National Perspective Plan under the Sagarmala Programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pipeline will ensure uninterrupted supply of the petroleum products for catering the growing demand in the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The project is slated to be operational by August 2020.

Similarly, the second pipeline- Dhamra-Haldia-Paradip LNG (DHPPL) pipeline will be laid from Dhamra Port to Haldia and Paradip for a dedicated supply of natural gas to Paradip and Haldia refineries for captive consumption.

While the PHPL will be laid with an investment of Rs 23.21 billion, DHPPL will see an investment of Rs 13.42 billion.

"Since inception, the region has made capital investment of Rs 31.27 billion in various (pipeline) projects. Again investments of another Rs 40 billion will be done by IOCL", said P C Choubey, executive director, South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL), Bhubaneswar in a media interaction.

also has plans to lay a new pipeline in the name and style of Paradip- Somnathpur (Balasore)-Haldia product pipeline (PSHPL) for evacuation of the products from the Paradip refinery.

It may be noted that the country’s largest oil marketing company’s 15-mtpa capacity refinery at Paradip is spread over an area of 3,345 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 345.55 billion. The refinery can process 100 per cent high-sulphur and heavy crude oil to produce various petroleum products, including petrol and of BS-IV quality, kerosene, aviation turbine fuel, propylene, sulphur and petroleum coke. It is designed to produce Euro-V premium quality motor spirit and other green auto fuel variants for export.

Both PSHPL and DHPPL are in the advance stage of detailed engineering survey.

SERPL is operating 227 Kms section of Paradip-Haldia-Barauni crude oil pipeline (PHBPL) , 1073 km Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi product pipeline and 243 Kms section of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline (PHDPL).