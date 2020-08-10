JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Unilever to scrap headquarter move if Dutch 'exit tax' law enacted

Covid-19 impact: InterGlobe Aviation to raise Rs 4,000 cr through QIP
Business Standard

Ipca Labs Q1 profit jumps more than 3-folds to Rs 445.68 cr on robust sales

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 129.43 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Labs said in a BSE filing

Topics
IPCA Laboratories | Q1 results | Pharma Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ipca
Shares of Ipca Laboratories closed at Rs2,099.60per unit on BSE, up 7.36 per cent over previous close.

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Monday reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.68 crore for the quarter ended June due to robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 129.43 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Labs said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,546.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,098.53 crore in the same period year ago, it added.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories closed at Rs 2,099.60per unit on BSE, up 7.36 per cent over previous close.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU