Ipca Labs Q1 profit jumps more than 3-folds to Rs 445.68 cr on robust sales

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Monday reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.68 crore for the quarter ended June due to robust sales.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 129.43 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Labs said in a BSE filing.
Consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,546.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,098.53 crore in the same period year ago, it added.
Shares of Ipca Laboratories closed at Rs 2,099.60per unit on BSE, up 7.36 per cent over previous close.
