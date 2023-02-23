IPO-bound Swiggy announces Dineout offerings for all users across 24 cities

Online food delivery platform has announced the integration of its Dineout offerings on the platform, making it available to all its users. Earlier, the service was only available to subscribers of Swiggy’s membership programme – One.

With this integration, the firm says that customers will be able to avail up to 40 per cent uncapped discounts at over 18,000 restaurants across 24 cities. Users can get exclusive benefits and save an average of Rs. 600 on every transaction at Dineout restaurants.

This service is currently available across 24 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Goa (North and South), Kochi, Surat, Agra, Udaipur, and Vadodara.

"With this integration, Dineout's offering will be more accessible than ever before and available to a larger user base across the 24 cities. We are certain that our combined efforts will help create a seamless experience for all Swiggy users and significant savings on their dining-out expenses," said Ankit Mehrotra, Co-founder, Dineout.

Subscribers of Swiggy One can avail benefits across all of the company’s offerings, including Dineout, food delivery, Instamart, and Genie.

The firm’s quick commerce arm, Instamart, is currently operational in over 25 cities, and Genie - its pickup and drop service – is available in 68 cities.

Swiggy, which plans an initial public offering (IPO), said it had entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout – a leading dining out and restaurant tech platform – in May last year. According to sources, it was a $120 million deal.

Following the acquisition, Dineout has continued to operate as an independent app. Founders Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain and Vivek Kapoor joined Swiggy once the acquisition was completed.

In October last year, Swiggy found itself in hot water when reports surfaced of hundreds of restaurants delisting from Swiggy Dineout. However, sources said that only 20 brands with nearly 400 outlets had delisted from its dining out platform, Business Standard had reported earlier.

The Bangalore-based decacorn also laid off 380 employees last month from its workforce of 6,000, citing challenging macroeconomic conditions and a slowdown in growth of its food delivery business. "Our over-hiring is a case of poor judgement, and I should’ve done better here," the company’s CEO, Sriharsha Majety, had said.