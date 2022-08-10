IRCTC Q1 results: Net profit soars 196% to Rs 246 cr

-
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Wednesday reported 196% surge in net profit at Rs 246 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It reported net profit of Rs 82.5 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations rose 251% to Rs 853 crore in Q1FY23 from Rs 243 crore in Q1FY22.
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 2.4% higher at Rs 673.10.
