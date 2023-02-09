IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 276%

-
-
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC’s) net profit rose 22.37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 255.53 crore in the third quarter of FY23.
Its revenue from operations surged 69.95 per cent to Rs 918.06 crore in Q3 YoY.
While the company’s revenue from the catering business jumped 276.6 per cent YoY to Rs 394.15 crore, the revenue from internet ticketing business declined 3.79 per cent to Rs 301 crore in Q3.
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 23:06 IST
