Irdai asks insurance companies to register message template with telcos

-
ALSO READ
Irdai set to introduce standard products for fire, allied peril risks
Irdai extends timeline for sale and renewal of Covid specific products
Irdai wants fuel pumps and cooking gas agencies to sell insurance
Mandating insurance not the way forward to boost penetration: Irdai member
Need to expand health insurance to include outpatient care: Irdai chairman
-
The insurance regulator has directed the insurance companies to complete the template registrations of messages with their respective telecom service providers as per the framework implemented by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) by April 5, 2021.
In a circular to the insurance companies, the insurance regulator said, “All Insurers are hereby directed to register their templates of the messages with their respective telecom service providers in controlling unsolicited calls including fraudulent calls and messages from insurers to the policyholders.”
It said, the new framework by the telecom regulator is to enable policyholder protection. The non-adoption of TRAI’s new procedures would result in disruption of delivery of messages to the policyholders, Irdai said.
In July 2018, the telecom authority notified the regulatory framework for unsolicited commercial calls and messages which requires Principal entities (PE) including Insurers to register with their respective telecom service providers, to be allotted a header along with their identity for proper identification of all messages and voice calls.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU