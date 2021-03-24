Irdai asks insurance companies to register message template with telcos

The insurance regulator has directed the to complete the template registrations of messages with their respective telecom service providers as per the framework implemented by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) by April 5, 2021.

In a circular to the insurance companies, the insurance regulator said, “All Insurers are hereby directed to register their templates of the messages with their respective telecom service providers in controlling unsolicited calls including fraudulent calls and messages from insurers to the policyholders.”

It said, the new framework by the telecom regulator is to enable policyholder protection. The non-adoption of TRAI’s new procedures would result in disruption of delivery of messages to the policyholders, said.

In July 2018, the telecom authority notified the regulatory framework for unsolicited commercial calls and messages which requires Principal entities (PE) including Insurers to register with their respective telecom service providers, to be allotted a header along with their identity for proper identification of all messages and voice calls.