IRDAI delists 10 medical treatments for health cover from optional list

The regulator, in a circular on Monday, delisted 10 specific medical treatments from its list of optional covers, that can be offered by

Through its guidelines on the standardisation of insurance, the and Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) lists various medical procedures, medical equipment like alcohol swabs and administrative charges amongst others, that can be offered as part of a insurance policy.

have the option to offer customers a cover for the items or procedures listed in chapter 3 of the guidelines. These are part of the ‘non-payable’ aspects of a standard policy.

policies mainly cover hospitalisation charges, while the costs of other treatments and ancillary equipment have to be borne by the customer or policyholder themselves.

“For an existing policyholder, the circular does not make much of a difference. Insurers will have to decide whether they want to include them in the products, otherwise, these specific procedures would anyway be in the exclusion list,” says Puneet Sahni, Head of Product Development at General Insurance Company.

Business Standard reached out to executives at health insurance and general insurance and is awaiting their responses.

In its circular, the insurance regulator has deleted: dental treatment that do not require hospitalisation, hormone replacement therapy, infertility, sub-fertility, assisted conception procedure, obesity treatment, psychiatric and psychosomatic procedures, corrective surgery for refractive error, treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, any expense related to retro-virus or HIV/AIDS, stem cell implantation, surgery and storage and aesthetic treatment and surgery.

There are 199 items in the list of optional covers, excluding the now 10 delisted procedures or items.

Health insurance players can offer the customer the option to cover these specific procedures as an “add-on” benefit to the existing policy, say insurers.

“With any new products that we may launch, we will have to evaluate the cost impact of including some of these procedures as part of the policy,” said Sahni.

The circular is slightly ambiguous in that the regulator has not specifically told companies to include all the items that have been delisted as part of standard policies, nor has it mentioned that these items must be offered as ‘add-ons’.

Insurers say that they will be seeking clarity on the matter with the regulator over the next few days.

The insurance regulator set up a ten-member working group in July to look at rationalising medical procedures or equipment that is excluded from standard health insurance policies.