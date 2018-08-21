Irdai wants provisions of mental illness treatment, insurers' task cut out

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), in a recent circular, notified insurers to make provisions for the treatment of mental illnesses, with immediate effect. The notification says that the rules have to be followed, according to the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

It has further clarified that the treatment of mental illnesses should be on the same basis as the treatment of physical illnesses. According to the World Health Organization, depression will be a leading cause of morbidity in the world by 2020. It is estimated that about 150 million people in ...