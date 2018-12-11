Isro ahead of TCS among top-rated tech workplaces in India: Report

Technology professionals look towards Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) as a more aspirational tech workplace than software major Consultancy Services (TCS), according to a report by job search portal

announced the leading technology organisations to work for in India, on the basis of over 100 million ratings and reviews available on Leading the list is Adobe Inc., followed by giants and

The top five workplaces on the list are multinational corporations (MNCs) – a clear indication that Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector. American giants Adobe, NVIDIA, Microsoft, SAP and Akamai Technologies feature as the top five on the list. An unanticipated contender on the list is Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in 10th place, one of the few Indian workplaces on the list, and the only entrant from the public sector ahead of e-commerce company Myntra (12) and (15).

“In addition to strategic and meaningful workplace programs, that have focused on people management, and contributed to creating a conducive environment for their employees have been highly rated by job seekers”, says Mr Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India. Indian job seekers hold a preference for the stability and job security public sector offer in the long run. Has among the highest ratings in metrics like work-life balance, job security and organization culture.

With the technology sector seeing an increasing shortage of skilled talent, recruiting has become highly competitive with all vying for limited resources. This has spurred on organizations to create better employee experiences in order to attract and retain the best talent for their company including organizing events and hackathons with Adobe being one of the leading hackathon organizers. According to a survey by talent management company Mettl, over 30 per cent large organize hackathons to drive their brand while smaller companies use them to hunt for top talent.

is among the top recruiters from engineering colleges in the country to the extent that the company has launched its own common entrance exam type recruitment process this year to hire almost 28,000 freshers even as they focus on reskilling their existing base. The likes of ecommerce players usually hire from the top tier colleges largely while hires across campuses and through lateral search.