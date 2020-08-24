IT firms roll out solutions to help clients return to office smoothly

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the way information technology (IT) services providers and their clients operate, these tech firms are coming up with solutions aimed at further reducing costs during work-from-home (WFH) environment and also enabling a smooth transition in case their clients are returning to offices.

The pandemic has provided a major boost to digital transformation, making happen in weeks what would have otherwise taken years. Tata Consultancy Services, for example, has launched a solution called 'Safe Workplace' which assesses the readiness of ...