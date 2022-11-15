JUST IN
Fifth year of zero SME rights issues likely after Rs 100 cr mop up in 2014
Business Standard

IT hiring slowdown to hit Info Edge revenues in second half of FY23

Ongoing investments in 99acres amid rising competition may hinder profitability

Topics
IT sector | IT Industry | IT hiring

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

IT firms
With attrition levels moderating and supply pressures easing, the firm has indicated that there is slowdown in IT hiring

Led by its recruitment vertical, Info Edge (India) posted better-than-expected performance in the September quarter. The company reported a 47 per cent jump in standalone revenues led by the online hiring segment (Naukri.com) which saw a growth of 56 per cent. The strong growth in the vertical was on account of 16 per cent YoY growth in paying customers while realisations grew 35 per cent. Pperating profit margins for the company also grew sequentially by 250 basis points to just under 35 per cent on the back of lower ad spends and staff costs.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 19:05 IST

