IT recruitment is expected to pick up pace after hitting a slow lane

After hitting a slow lane, IT hiring is expected to pick up pace, with most of the domestic companies reaching peak utilisation level and bench (reserved employees) strengths nearing zero.

Although hiring may not be on the same scale as in the past, almost all Indian and global IT firms are expected to step up hiring, including freshers as well as laterals (experienced people from other companies). "There is certainly a demand upsurge for both freshers as well as experienced resources with IT skillsets, and from the top IT players alone, the increase is almost 15 per cent ...