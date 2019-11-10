IT results mixed bag, but hiring remains robust in September quarter

Hiring continued to remain robust in the IT sector, which was driven by strong deal wins, even though IT services companies reported mixed numbers in the September quarter. In the first six months of FY20, the IT services space saw net addition of 64,442 jobs, around 27 higher than the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

TCS led the pack in terms of net hiring of people, adding 14,097 in Q2FY20 alone followed by Infosys, which added 7,457 during this period. Both the companies claimed to have signed deals with the highest total contract value (TCV). Overall, ...