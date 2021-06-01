ITC Infotech to cover Covid-19 jab cost for entire global staff, dependents

Mid-sized information technology firm has undertaken several initiatives, including offering assistance to its clients and partners to help their employees and kin tide through the Covid-19 crisis.

The strategy at is designed around three pillars – preventive actions to curb the spread, supporting those affected and collaborating with clients, partners, and government authorities to help the community.

The company is encouraging eligible employees and kin to register for Covid-19 vaccination and will reimburse the cost of vaccination for its entire global workforce and their dependents. Additionally, is also exploring multiple avenues to organise inoculation drives for employees and their kin across its offices in India.

The company has co-opted senior managers to create a set of Rapid Response Leaders (RRLs). A group of employees is allocated to each RRL, who serve as an additional channel of communication and support for employees to seek assistance. The company also launched an app for employees to access resources and SOS contacts quickly through their mobile phones.

These additional channels of communication are helping ITC Infotech track the health and well-being of its distributed workforce, with almost 99 per cent of its employees staying productive in a secure work from home model.

"We will continue to evolve our support system and do everything we can to help our colleagues and their family members during this time of need. We have also offered the same support to our alumni, clients and partners. We firmly believe that collective and proactive action will help us tide through the crisis,” said Debjyoti Paul, President- Digital Experience, ITC Infotech.

The company is also reaching out to team members stationed outside India and on deputation to other countries to check on the well-being of family members in India. The company is helping employees scout for hospital beds, access medicines, and arrange for plasma & oxygen cylinders pan-India, including remote areas. ITC Infotech is planning on procuring oxygen concentrators and other oxygen facilities, for future contingencies. ITC Infotech is also planning to offer employees isolation facilities by partnering with hotels across India.

The company has upgraded its insurance coverage to cover home isolation expenses for employees and their dependents. In addition, it has stepped up counselling sessions, access to medical experts and added resources to help build mental resilience during this crisis.

A Covid Care Helpline for its employees and their family members has also been set up, extending its Digital Workplace solution. Over 250 ITC Infotech employees and their family members have come forward to manage this helpdesk and volunteered their time to address queries by fellow employees and their kin. The helpdesk provides updated and verified information on hospitals, ambulance services, oxygen providers etc. The company plans to scale up this helpline and is extending access to its clients and partners at no cost, to provide updated information and resources for affected individuals during this time of need.