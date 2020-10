ITC plans to take fresh dairy business deeper into West Bengal and Bihar

Diversified conglomerate, ITC, will focus on going deeper into Bihar and Bengal with its fresh dairy products over the next few years. Bihar, and Kolkata in Bengal are the two markets where ITC’s fresh dairy products such as milk, curd, paneer and lassi – are currently available.

Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer-dairy and beverages, ITC, said the focus for the next few years would be on the East. “We would like to expand our range and expand footprint in Bengal and Bihar. The focus right now is on the East of India, Bengal and Bihar,” he added. ...