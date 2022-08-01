ITC Q1 results: Net profit rises 38% to Rs 4,169 cr

on Monday reported 38% jump in standalone net profit at Rs 4,169 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. It posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,013 crore in the year-ago period.

The conglomerate's standalone revenue from operations rose 41% to Rs 18,320 crore as compared to Rs 12,959 crore in Q1FY22. ITC's total expenses in the latest June quarter stood at Rs 14,201.51 crore.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 1.5% higher at Rs 307.55.