ITC Q2 results: Standalone net profit rises 21% to Rs 4,466 cr

Cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday reported 21% increase in standalone net profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. It reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,697 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's standalone revenue from operations rose 27% to Rs 17,160 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 13,554 crore in Q2FY22.

ITC Ltd reported a 24.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,670.32 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 25.35 per cent to Rs 18,608 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 14,844.38 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's total expenses in the latest September quarter stood at Rs 12,823.87 crore.

On Thursday, ITC's scrip on BSE closed 1% higher at Rs 349.70.