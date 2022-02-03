ITC Q3 net profit rises 15%, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 5.25

JUST IN
Pfizer net profit rises 2% at Rs 144 crore in December quarter
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company ITC on Thursday reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,056 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,526 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The record date for the interim dividend is February 15 and will be paid on March 4.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 30% to Rs 18,366 crore as against Rs 14,125 crore a year ago.

On Thursday, ITC's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.58% higher at Rs 233.50.

First Published: Thu, February 03 2022. 20:20 IST

