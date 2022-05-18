ITC Q4 consolidated PAT up 12% at Rs 4,196 cr, declares dividend of Rs 6.5

FMCG major ITC Limited (ITC) on Wednesday reported 12% rise in consolidated PAT (attributable to owners of the parent) at Rs 4,196 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The company had recorded consolidated PAT of Rs 3,755 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 17,554 crore as against Rs 15,404 crore in Q4FY21. The company's board recommended final fividend of Rs 6.25 per ordinary share of Rs 1 face value for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. It will be paid between July 22-26, 2022. This is in addition to the interim of Rs 5.25 per share declared in February.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.68% higher at Rs 266.50.

Revenue from cigarette business grew 10% YoY to Rs 6,443 crore. Non-cigarette FMCG revenue stood at Rs 4,142 crore, up 12% when compared with year-ago period. The company’s hotel business posted 35% revenue growth. Revenue from Agri business climbed 30%, the company said.