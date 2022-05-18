ITC Q4 consolidated PAT up 12% at Rs 4,196 cr, declares dividend of Rs 6.5

-
ALSO READ
What is Revenue Budget?
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on revenue estimates, capital gains etc
TMS Ep96: IT growth, crude oil price, Somasundaram PR, Revenue Budget
ITC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14.8% to Rs 4,118.80 cr, revenue jumps 30%
Sustained growth in these three segments will drive ITC stock's re-rating
-
FMCG major ITC Limited (ITC) on Wednesday reported 12% rise in consolidated PAT (attributable to owners of the parent) at Rs 4,196 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The company had recorded consolidated PAT of Rs 3,755 crore during the corresponding period last year.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 17,554 crore as against Rs 15,404 crore in Q4FY21. The company's board recommended final fividend of Rs 6.25 per ordinary share of Rs 1 face value for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. It will be paid between July 22-26, 2022. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share declared in February.
On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 0.68% higher at Rs 266.50.
Revenue from cigarette business grew 10% YoY to Rs 6,443 crore. Non-cigarette FMCG revenue stood at Rs 4,142 crore, up 12% when compared with year-ago period. The company’s hotel business posted 35% revenue growth. Revenue from Agri business climbed 30%, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU