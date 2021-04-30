ITC will help set up 200-bed Covid-19 medical facility in Kolkata

said on Friday it will finance to a temporary 200-bed health facility in to treat Covid-19 patients in an "unprecedented medical crisis" in the country. The facility will be set up and managed entirely by Medica Superspecialty Hospitals at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. The facility will have beds, monitors, oxygen, furniture, air conditioners and initial medical supply. “The unprecedented medical crisis created by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an exponential surge in the demand for healthcare facilities. This has led to an acute shortage in the availability of beds at hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients,” said West Bengal on Thursday reported 17,403 new Covid-19 cases and 1,10,241 in total. has helping other states, as well. Its paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam in Telangana has commenced supply of oxygen to identified government hospitals in the state. To ease bottlenecks in transportation of medical oxygen supply, ITC is importing cryogenic ISO containers by Linde India from other Asian countries. It is importing oxygen concentrators and generators. ITC is also providing support for vaccination to value chain partners in the eco-system across the country, the company said.

