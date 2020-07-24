Itolizumab to be a blockbuster opportunity for Biocon: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biopharmaceutical company Biocon, which saw a decline in its profit in the Q1FY21 despite a double digit growth in topline, is betting big on two recent developments. The first one is the company’s voluntary licencing agreement with Gilead to manufacture Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug which is said to be suitable for treating mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

The second one is the company’s novel biologic drug Itolizumab, which has received emergency approval to treat Covid-19 patients in India. In an interview, Biocon’s Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tells ...