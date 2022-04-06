Japan's Mitsui to invest in ReNew Power's renewable energy project

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green inks agreement with SECI to supply 4,667 MW green power
ReNew Energy Global announces a share buyback worth $250 million
DMI Finance raises $47 mn in equity investment from Sumitomo Mitsui, others
ReNew Power sells its rooftop solar portfolio to Fourth Partner Energy
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
-
ReNew Power and Japan’s Mitsui have signed an agreement that will have the Japanese company invest in a round-the-clock renewable energy project the Indian company is developing.
The project will set up three wind farms and a solar-plus-battery storage farm in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It will provide 400 MW electricity to the state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The farm will have a capacity of 1,300 MW and 100 MWh in battery storage.
The project "will feed into" India’s climate change commitments and target of scaling up the renewable energy sector, said a press release from the two companies.
The project "provides the lowest cost and emission-free 24 X 7 renewable electricity. We are proud to partner with Mitsui, a leading global conglomerate, to support India’s green energy transition and look forward to strengthening this partnership in the future,” said Sumant Sinha, Founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ReNew Power.
"We view India as an extremely promising market for many reasons, including its high economic growth and strong commitment towards decarbonization. Through this project, Mitsui will accelerate India’s clean energy transition together with ReNew,” said Ryoichiro Uno, General Manager in charge of infrastructure projects in India, Middle East, and Africa of Mitsui.
Two days ago Indian Oil Corp. Ltd announced partnering with ReNew Power and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. to produce green hydrogen that’s fast gaining momentum in the South Asian nation’s clean push.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU